Raleigh woman dies in T-bone crash along West Millbrook Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman died in a two-vehicle crash along West Millbrook Road on Friday night, according to police.

Around 6:50 p.m., Raleigh officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Millbrook and Town and Country roads.

Police determined one of the vehicles, an SUV, was driving east on West Millbrook Road when it collided in the intersection with a car that was turning, officials said.

Police described the wreck as a T-bone crash.

Saturday, police said Barbara Ann Sabio died in the wreck.

The crash happened as Sabio was trying to make a left turn from Town and County Road onto West Millbrook Road, according to the report from Raleigh police.

The other car was traveling east on West Millbrook Road and collided with Sabio’s car just as she pulled out.

The car along West Millbrook was going the posted speed limit of 45 mph at the time of the wreck, police said.

The two people who were in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Sabio failed to yield the right of way when she pulled out.