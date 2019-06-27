Raleigh woman discovers her car was stolen from garage, home was ransacked

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for the men responsible for breaking into a house in the Wakefield area while a family was inside sleeping. They say the men stole one of their cars.

“I just feel so violated,” said the victim Carlye. “(I) went downstairs to my kitchen and my kitchen was completely ransacked. I had all the kitchen drawers open, the cabinets, (and) everything was just trashed.”

She said she first thought a family member had made a mess early Friday morning, but then she saw both her garage doors were open.

“My car was missing and then the other car, both doors were open.”

She immediately dialed 911 and was told to get to a safe space with her two young kids.

“It took them about 15 minutes, the cops, to get to my home. And for those 15 minutes, it was just sheer terror for me and my children,” she said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home captured the suspects jet away in her Mercedes Benz.

Police quickly tracked it down with GPS monitoring and found it about six miles away at townhomes on Commons Townes Drive.

Carlye said officers found a knife and someone else’s phone inside.

“It was really scary. My 4-year-old, who realizes a little bit more of what’s going on than my 3-year-old, has been waking up with nightmares every night,” she said.

The van the crooks drove to her house was also stolen. The van’s owner said the men took it around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, which was about an hour before they broke into Carlye’s house.

It was found near her house Monday and linked to the break-in.

“They were just hopping from car to car. And they also hit like five houses in Falls River, which is next to my neighborhood here in Wakefield,” Carlye said.

CBS 17 reached out to police asking if they had any leads, but have not yet heard back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.

More from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now