Raleigh woman enters race for Wake County sheriff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh resident Stephanie Hopkins announced her intention to enter the race for Wake County sheriff on Friday.

Hopkins said she is the first female candidate for Wake County’s sheriff.

“After considerable deliberation and discussion with my constituents I’ve decided to run in the upcoming Republican Primary for Wake County Sheriff,” Hopkins stated in a release. “It’s time to make history!”

Hopkins, who is an Ohio native, moved to Raleigh where she worked at maximum-security facilities within the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

In 2011, she entered nursing school and has worked in health care since.

“As a person who has spent my entire adult life in service to others – first in Law Enforcement and then in Nursing – I don’t know anything else but serving others and making a difference in their lives,” Hopkins said.

She said she wants to bring “law and order back” to Wake County.

“People need to feel safe. After many North Carolina cities were ravaged by violent protests last year people are afraid, and that’s just not right,” Hopkins said.

Her announcement comes a day after former four-time sheriff Donnie Harrison announced he is running for sheriff on the GOP ticket.

Harrison was defeated in 2018 by current sheriff Gerald Baker.

Baker (D) has previously said he will seek re-election in 2022.