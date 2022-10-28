A cat tower allows your pet to enjoy jumping, scratching, climbing and hiding without destroying the rest of your home or apartment in the process.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman was arrested and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty on Friday, according to arrest warrants.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 show that Samantha Jane North, 34, of Raleigh was suspected of animal cruelty on August 29.

The warrant states “the defendant unlawfully and willfully did intentionally deprive of necessary sustenance an animal cat.” The warrant also revealed North was the owner of seven cats.

The arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 7. According to the warrant, North was arrested on Friday morning at 3:27 a.m.

North received an unsecured bond and had posted bail at 4:46 a.m. She has a court date on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.