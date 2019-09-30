Raleigh woman faces new charges in fatal I-95 collision with motorcycle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – A 33-year-old Raleigh woman will be extradited to Virginia after she was charged again in a fatal Sept. 7 collision on Interstate-95 in Virginia, warrants show.

Virginia State Police said troopers were called to an accident on I-95 near Emporia, south of Exit 1, at around 2:15 a.m. after a vehicle struck a motorcycle.

Reports claimed that the driver of a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 Toyota Camry were both traveling northbound on I-95 when the driver of the Toyota lost control of the car, ran off the roadway, and struck a guardrail.

After striking the guardrail, the car spun back into the traffic lanes and into the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown off and died upon impact at the scene.

The driver of the car, Arani Arzate-Zamora of Raleigh was initially charged with reckless driving.

At the time of the collision, troopers said alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.

On Monday, Raleigh police arrested Arzate-Zamora and she was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI first offense.

She appeared before a Wake County judge Monday morning and will be extradited to Virginia.

