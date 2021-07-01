Raleigh woman facing prescription fraud and forgery charges in Pitt County

Crissie Woolard (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh woman was arrested and is facing charges of prescription fraud and forgery.

Crissie Clark Woolard, 42, of Raleigh, was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery. She turned herself in Thursday and was arrested on the outstanding warrants. She was also served with an outstanding failure to appear warrant from a traffic incident in 2018.

Investigators said during March 2021, the sheriff’s office received a report of prescription fraud from a local health care provider. The provider reported an individual who called in a prescription for Alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance, to a Greenville Walgreens without authorization from the health care provider. A month later, it happened again.

Woolard received a $10,000 unsecured bond on the fraud charges and a $1,000 secured bond for the Failure to Appear charge. She was released after posting bond.

