Raleigh woman gave gun, condoms to 15-year-old prostitute, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman gave a gun and condoms to a 15-year-old who she encouraged to be a prostitute, arrest warrants show.

Kyber Loniece Andre, 29, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with felony promotion of prostitution involving a minor and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, warrants show.

Andre facilitated the teen’s participation in prostitution by giving them a gun and condoms, court documents show.

The 29-year-old also drove the teen to a meeting where the 15-year-old would “engage in prostitution,” warrants say.

She received a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

If she posts bond, she is not allowed to have contact with the 15-year-old.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now