RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in which a motorcycle was intentionally struck by a car during an argument.

On April 25 at 1:20 p.m., NC State police said Julia Johnson, 31, intentionally hit a motorcycle twice with her Mazda Miata at Partners Way and Main Campus Drive.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, hit-and-run, injury to personal property and other traffic offenses, N.C. State police said.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, she is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Johnson was given a $5,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.