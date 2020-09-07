RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified a woman who died in a crash along Western Boulevard Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash in along Western Boulevard near Boylan Avenue around 8:10 a.m.
Stephanie Yamel Kelly, whose age was not provided, of Raleigh, died in the wreck.
Police said Kelly was seen “driving erratically” at an estimated 60 mph in a 45 mph zone before the crash.
“Once she passed Boylan Avenue and entered into the curve east of the intersection, she ran off the road to the right,” a Raleigh police report said.
The car, a 2010 Kia, then hit a tree head-on “with no signs of braking,” the report said.
The car then went down an embankment, where it stopped.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh woman identified as victim in deadly crash along Western Blvd.
- Portion of Capital Blvd. closed after motorcyclist seriously injured in Raleigh crash
- NC deputies investigate death of 3-month-old baby
- 2 teens wounded in Durham drive-by shooting, police say
- Woman, man die after SUV hits tree at high rate of speed in crash in Virginia