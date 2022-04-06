RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman now faces a murder charge following a shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in southeast Raleigh in March.

Tiffany Latoya Jackson, 35, was arrested on March 27 – a day after the shooting at the CVS located at 6216 Battle Bridge Road, Raleigh police said.

Police said the victim, later identified as 53-year-old Sharon Thomas, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Two cars were in the CVS parking lot behind crime scene tape and had been hit by gunfire.

Jackson was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Wednesday, Jackson was charged with murder after the shooting victim died from her injuries.

Raleigh police did not say when Thomas died.

Jackson is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond. She is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge on Thursday.