Raleigh woman seeks owner of lost Broughton high school class ring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is hoping to find the owner of a class ring she found on a trail at William B. Umstead State Park.

Bridget Phillips spotted the ring on the ground when she was hiking with her family on a trail over the weekend.

“I saw a little glimmer of something down on the trail and I squatted down and started moving the mud back and it was a class ring from Broughton,” Phillips said.

The ring is from Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh.

There is no name on the ring, but it has the initials, J.A.D.

She said it has a blue stone and it appears to be from the class of 1960.

“That kind of threw me for a loop, because I was like, ‘has this been there that long?’” Phillips said. “It’s a mystery.”

Phillips said she actually lost her class ring not long after she graduated from high school in 2000.

She said that’s one reason it is important to her that this ring gets back to the person it belongs to.

“I’ve always thought it would be really cool if somebody found mine. I just happen to find this and I’m really keen to figure out who it belongs to,” Phillips said.

If you think you know who it belongs to, call our newsroom at 919-835-6399 or email us at NewsTips-WNCN@nexstar.tv