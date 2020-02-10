Raleigh woman threatens man with gun, steals his truck keys, iPhone, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is behind bars after police say she held a man up with a gun before stealing his truck keys and his iPhone.
Police say Mary Elizabeth Call, 28, stole a man’s iPhone and his Dodge Ram truck keys. An arrest warrant states the value of the items was $730.
According to warrants, Call did this by “means of an assault consisting of threatening the use of a silver handgun” on the victim.
Call was arrested and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen property, and obtaining property by false pretense.
Online jail records say Call was also charged with possession of schedule IV drugs and assault on a government official.
She is currently being held under a $200,000 bond.
