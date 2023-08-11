RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy released Friday is helping to fill in the blanks of how a Raleigh woman was killed in July.

On July 16, just before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh police responded to the Cedar Crest Apartment complex in south Raleigh where the victim, 58-year-old Wanda Renee Anderson, was stabbed and killed.

Police previously told CBS 17 the suspect, 75-year-old Ralph Pope Jr., was involved in an altercation with Anderson when the stabbing took place. Pope has since been charged with murder.

Anderson’s body was examined and an autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner the day after she was murdered.

The autopsy states that Anderson suffered 40 sharp force injuries and her blood-alcohol level was at a concentration of 0.20%. For reference, driving in North Carolina is illegal at the concentration of 0.08 or higher.

Of the 40 wounds that were examined, the autopsy describes seven of them as deep stab wounds while the remaining 33 are considered “incised,” or more shallow wounds.

Her face, head, and neck areas were the site of 11 of the injuries. Another 17 were found in the torso, one of which damaged her left lung, the report said.

The rest of the wounds were discovered in concentrated clusters or areas with singular wounds such as her upper lip. One cluster consisted of at least 12 stab wounds to the left hand with none found on the right.

The report further stated that when she was found by emergency responders, Anderson was pronounced dead without any attempted medical intervention.

The manner of Anderson’s death has been classified as a homicide.