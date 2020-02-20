Raleigh woman’s GOP purse design makes it to the Grammy Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Creating a fashion statement is sometimes all about hitting the right note at the right time.
Now, a Raleigh woman is riding high after a creation of hers ended up in the spotlight at one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.
Brad Jones has more on her red-white-and-blue-style that’s Made in North Carolina. Check out the video above.
If you want to find out more about Michelle Walker’s purses, check her website.
