RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women, and their children, hope to address city leaders on Monday. The women claim police wrongfully raided their duplex nearly three years ago.

The families have been asking for an apology from the Raleigh Police Department since the no-knock police raid at the home.

“The only thing that I have been asking about. The only thing I’ve been asking them is just to apologize,” Yolanda Irving previously told CBS 17.

Now, the families are holding a news conference in front of the Raleigh Municipal Building to make city councilors aware of that message. Emancipate NC, the group representing the families, sent a letter to city leaders earlier this month; it claims city attorneys accused the mothers and their children of “criminal wrongdoings” and asked them about gang activity.

The no-knock police raid that took place was led by fired Raleigh Police Detective Omar Abdullah.

And last year, attorneys for Irving and two other families filed a civil rights lawsuit over this no-knock raid.

“You’re raiding our home and you still haven’t found anything,” Irving said. “I missed two days of work for y’all to degrade me and my kids.”

The news conference is happening at 3 p.m. Monday; this is taking place one week before the case begins mediation.

The city told CBS 17 that it wants a fair outcome for all involved, but the city would not comment on the claims made by the families.