RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh residents may have noticed that the yard waste bags they’ve put on their curbs are still sitting there Friday evening.

That’s because the City of Raleigh said yard waste crews throughout the city are “a bit behind schedule due to the high volume of storm debris from Tropical Storm Ian.”

The city said residents can “leave up to 20 biodegradable paper bags and 10 properly prepared bundles” curbside through Wednesday as cleanup crews catch up.

“It is possible, with temporary yard waste volume increases as well as ongoing staffing challenges, that we will again fall behind in our yard waste collection schedule,” The City of Raleigh said. “Please continue to leave your material at [the] curb and we will get there as quickly as we can. We appreciate your patience as we work to process the extra yard waste.”