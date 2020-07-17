Raleigh yoga instructors create mobile yoga studio that takes classes to local parks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Raleigh yoga instructors are thinking outside the box and are taking classes to their students during the pandemic.

Katie Clemons and Jolene Johnson founded Yoga Collective Raleigh. It’s basically a mobile yoga studio that offers classes at local parks around the Triangle. Both instructors say never did they ever think they would be offering classes outside of a studio.

When the studio closed four months ago, Clemons and Johnson knew Zoom classes wouldn’t cut it forever because you’re not able to create the same connection as in person.

“We are literally trying to create a safe space for students to gather, to move, to breathe, and to find that missing connection,” Johnson said.

Mobile yoga classes are also said to be cheaper than an average yoga studio. Part of their mission is to keep classes affordable and accessible to everyone.

“It’s a big part of people’s mental health wellness as well and that’s been taken away, so I think it’s important to find a way to continue offering it even though gyms are closed,” said Johnson.

Classes are limited to 24 people and everyone is spaced out to social distance.

“For us, it feels like a safe bet for the new normal. Even when things do reopen, based on feedback that we’ve had from our students now and before this, it’s going to be hard for people to feel comfortable again in those closed, confined spaces especially exercise where you’re breathing so heavily,” Clemons said.

Yoga Collective Raleigh is still offering virtual yoga classes. Click here to learn more.