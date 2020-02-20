Raleigh yoga studio owner to host summit focusing on women’s self-love, awareness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Health and wellness may mean different things for different people, and one local yoga studio is working to bring awareness to the importance of self-love and awareness.
Midtown Yoga Studio owner Emily Wallace is hosting a Women’s Wellness Summit in a couple of weeks.
The summit will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Merrimon-Wynne House.
For a look at the itinerary and a link to purchase tickets click here.
