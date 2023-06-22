RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local nonprofit in need of transportation to continue their goal of educating and mentoring youth.

“We offer before and after school programs, we have a youth mentorship program that meets monthly, and then we do our youth development sessions, but we also have the summer camp which is most popular,” said Jessica Rivera. She founded her youth mentorship and development program, Wake Harvest, four years ago.

When kids come to the summer camp they get the chance to play, interact and even go on field trips, but this summer Rivera says it’s been difficult without transportation.

One of their buses broke down due to a mechanical issue.

“It’s been a huge inconvenience because now we’re spending money that we didn’t have the budget for renting vehicles,” said Rivera.

It’s money that could be used for the kids.

Rivera says the program sponsors some kids whose families may not be able to afford childcare.

Since the program just became a nonprofit this year, they don’t have any grants yet. Instead, they’re renting vehicles out of pocket.

“Just last week for two days of renting a passenger vehicle… it cost us $446,” said Rivera.

That’s why they’re turning to the community for help in hopes of being able to get a new transportation van for kids.

“We’re trying really hard to be able to purchase a new bus,” said Rivera.

Wake Harvest says they are working to raise $10,000 to get a new van. If you’d like to donate you can check out their website here.