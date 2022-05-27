RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Animazement is a full weekend of events, panels, concerts, shopping and more, all dedicated to celebrating the world of anime and all things Japan.

The annual convention returns to the Raleigh Convention Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers of the event are doing something extra special for this year’s convention to make all feel welcome. With about 15,000 expected to attend, about three to five percent of those attendees are expected to have special needs.

In order to provide an inclusive, positive experience for those individuals, the convention’s accessibility services table has a new addition—sensory bags.

The bags are designed to help neurodiverse guests, such as those with autism, dementia, or those who have experienced a stroke, with their sensory needs. These bags contain things like fidget toys, headphones and a card that can help them to communicate if they are feeling overwhelmed at any point of the event.

There is even a space designated for a quiet space to escape the crowds called the Serenity Room which can be accessed by seeking an accessibility staff member.

Other accommodations thought of by the event organizers are advanced seating sections and stickers that can discreetly be applied to an attendee’s badge that would indicate that they may be unable to stand for long periods of time or are in need of access to the Serenity Room.

For a closer look at the lineup of events and more information on the convention, visit the Animazement website.