RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From bluegrass to blues to college football, it’s a big weekend in Raleigh.

Through Saturday night, tens of thousands of people are taking over downtown for the IBMA World of Bluegrass.

The International Bluegrass Music Association and Pinecone organizers estimate that as many as 200,000 people can circulate through the week-long festival, with the event pouring millions of dollars into the local economy every year.

The owner of Fat Boys Barbecue, Bobby Scott, said fall events make up his busiest time of year.

“It’s a lot of work. Bluegrass is my biggest event of the year and I only do 10 to 12 events now but other than the state fair it’s the biggest thing I do,” Scott said.

Right after the festival, Scott will take his smoker to the state fairgrounds.

“Start setting up Sunday. I take my building out here on Sunday and health inspection next Friday and start cooking for that,” Scott said.

Other notable events this weekend involve the 12th annual Raleigh Blues Festival on Friday night, as well as college football home games for both N.C. State and Duke.