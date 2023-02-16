All week long students have been working to complete fun and interactive engineering challenges. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Thursday students at Brentwood Elementary got the opportunity to have some fun while learning a new skill set. All week long students have been working to complete fun & interactive engineering challenges.

This week is E week, It’s all apart of their Stem Program. It allows students to bring together science, technology, and math in ways that make learning fun. A lot of parents like Rasha Vaughan showed up to support their little one.

“Just the fact that they are even doing things like this I think it great. Furthering their education is wonderful so I support by all means,” Vaughan said.

Kristen McBryde is the Magnet Coordinator at Brentwood Elementary and said this exercises helps students in more ways than one.

“Our students learn collaboration. All of our projects involve working together and they involve problem-solving; which is a lifelong skill for our learners,” McBryde said.

Each grade level was given a different task. Kindergarten students built boats to carry 10 rubber ducks, and first graders will see if the structures they built can withstand the huffing and puffing of the “Big Bad Wolf” (aka a fan or leaf blower).

“Just to see the kids jumping, cheering and excited whether their boat failed or their boat was successful just puts a smile on everyone’s face,” McBryde said.

Through this approach, students begin to see how these subjects are relevant to what they are studying in the classroom to prepare for everyday life.