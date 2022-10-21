Brewgaloo, a beer festival in downtown Raleigh, is fully back with two other festivals in North Carolina this weekend (Lillian Donahue).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — USA Today nominated a Raleigh festival on Thursday under the “Best Beer Festival” category.

Brewgaloo is a two-day festival held in the spring that features more than 110 craft breweries from around North Carolina. The event partners with local food trucks, vendors, and bands.

More than 60,000 people attend from 44 different states and it is the largest single-state craft beer festival. Brewgaloo is also the second-largest craft beer festival in the country.

Brewgaloo will hold its 12th annual festival next spring.

“Brewgaloo has grown to be one of the largest beer festivals in the country and we are proud to produce this event annually and have kept true to its original concept of showcasing only North Carolina beer,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of the festival. “Being nominated for the third time as Best Beer Festival in America, is an honor and a testimony to how the community loves this event and we’re grateful for it.”

Fans can vote once a day until noon Monday. To vote, click here.