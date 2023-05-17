RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a growing area of Raleigh.

Now, city leaders have put their stamp of approval to get more development started. It’s just two miles away from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and right off Interstate-540.

“It’s a prime location,” Christina Jones said, the District E representative for Raleigh City Council.

But Jones said a local developer, Focus Properties, didn’t think the Shoppes at Alexander Place was living up to its potential.

“I see a lot of one-story shopping centers. So, no matter where you are, you’re looking at a shopping center, [that’s] only one story. So it feels like underutilized space,” she said.

The plaza was built in 2019. Some spaces are still open and empty.

Jones told CBS 17 when the current tenant’s leases run out, their buildings could be torn down to make way for something new, something that will accommodate a growing population.

“It has all of the checkmarks, you know, we have the walkability, we have the people there. Let’s continue to grow that area,” Jones said.

The plan is to recycle the 17 acres of land in Brier Creek, with that in mind.

“At some point, we’re going to run out of land,” Jones said.

On Tuesday, Raleigh City Council voted to allow Focus Properties to build up to a 15-story building on its property.

They can also have up to 1,000 apartments, in addition to thousands of square feet of retail and office space.

Some of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing opportunities, too.

“Twenty-eight families that are going to be able to live there at an affordable rate,” Jones said.

She hopes it’ll be one step in making a difference in a big problem in the community.

“We might be one of the wealthiest districts in the area, and we have the least number of affordable units available to the public,” Jones said.

There’s no start date on the project yet.

Finally, Jones told CBS 17 that the final decision on tearing down the buildings, and which buildings, depends on the developer and the tenant.