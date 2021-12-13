Raleigh’s Broughton High School put on lockdown after student brought weapon to campus, principal says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Broughton High School was put on lockdown after a student had a weapon on campus for a “short period of time” early Monday, the school’s principal said.

Principal Elana Ashburn wrote a letter to parents saying no one was injured and the students involved have been located.

The school went into a brief lockdown as law enforcement investigated a report of a person with a gun on campus.

Raleigh Police officers, the Wake County Security Staff and school administration investigated the report and learned a student brought a weapon to school before leaving campus.

“The best means to keep schools safe is to maintain healthy and open relationships between adults and children at all times. Please help us to continue to emphasize to students that they should feel comfortable in talking about situations that cause them concern,” Ashburn said in her letter.

Further information on the students involved was not immediately available.