Raleigh’s Cameron Village to rebrand as ‘Village District’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Cameron Village is rebranding itself as the “Village District,” according to its property owners.

Regency Centers, who said it owns more than 400 retail properties across the U.S., said it is incumbent upon the company to help create a more inclusive future.

“In Raleigh, Regency has made great efforts to listen and better understand history about the name Cameron Village that has been overlooked for generations,” Regency said. “As a result, we are announcing the decision to remove the Cameron name from one of Raleigh’s most iconic landmarks.”

Regency said it did not take changing the name lightly.

Cameron Village was built in the late 1940s and earned its name from nearby Cameron Park.

The name Cameron stems from a wealthy North Carolina family who owned slaves and plantations in parts of the state.

This story will be updated.