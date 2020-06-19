Raleigh’s city face mask requirement goes into effect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re in Raleigh, you’re now required to wear a face mask when out in public spaces or in places where social distancing is difficult.
The new amendment to the city’s State of Emergency order went into effect at 4 p.m. Friday.
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin made the move official in the city’s updated State of Emergency proclamation released on Wednesday. The order will stay in place until further notice.
Baldwin said the timing of the requirement was to give businesses and citizens time to adapt.
The mayor described going to a grocery store on Saturday and seeing many people without masks, which caused her “great discomfort.”
“The more people who wear this – the sooner they can come off,” she said.
According to the proclamation, anyone in the city of Raleigh must wear a mask or face covering if they come into contact with people outside of their household in a public or private space where social distancing isn’t possible.
Locations where masks will be required are:
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Business locations
- Parking lots and sidewalks
- Public transit
Face coverings will not be required for:
- Those whose religious beliefs prohibit it
- Medical reasons
- Children under 12
- Restaurant patrons while dining
- Private, individual offices
- While complying with law enforcement
- While with family
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask such as while swimming or at the receipt of dental services.
“Our police officers will not going to be citing who are out there not wearing masks,” Baldwin said. “But they are going to say, ‘hey, wearing a mask can help other people,’” the mayor said.
On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council voted unanimously in favor of requiring face coverings in the city.
