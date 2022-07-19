RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of kids are outside braving the heat at summer camps across the Triangle.

The First Tee Triangle is hosting one of its 5-day camps at River Ridge Golf Course in Raleigh this week.

These summer camps take place at three locations throughout the summer with the final 5-day sessions taking place this week from July 18-22 and next week July 25-29.

Camp leaders are telling kids to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, cooling towels and a chair if they need it. They’re also being careful with how much time kids spend in the sun.

“We start going to 30 minute intervals for our stations so our kids are getting water breaks and shade breaks every 30 minutes at least,” said Brandon Baker, First Tee Triangle president and CEO.

(CBS 17/Joseph Holloway)

Baker says they also added an extra coach this year so staff members were able to take breaks and get out of the heat.

The First Tee plans on opening a learning center in 2023 so in the future, the kids will have a place indoors to practice when the temperatures get too hot.