Raleigh’s Fourth of July fireworks dazzle thousands

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Families attending the capital city’s July 4th fireworks display say they learned some lessons from last year to better prepare for this year’s event.

Last year city leaders moved the event from Downtown Raleigh to the area near Carter Finley Stadium and PNC Arena. Some families arrived only to discover that finding parking was difficult and that food and drink sales are very limited.

“So, I said this year I’m gonna be prepared, have my grill set up so we can be prepared for everything,” said Caira Coleman, who brought her children hours before Thursday night’s event. “A lot of lessons learned, absolutely.”

When the city hosted the July 4th celebration downtown, it also featured a variety of food vendors and entertainment options throughout the day.

Even with the changes, Coleman says she prefers moving the event from downtown.

She said, “It’s so much better here. Downtown it got so hot. It’s too crowded. We didn’t really enjoy ourselves. It’s a lot more space here especially if you get here early. But, I like it better here than it is downtown.”

Families entertained themselves as they awaited the fireworks display, playing games like soccer and cornhole.

“We are just loving this atmosphere. Everyone is cheering for the country,” said Nil Banerjee, of Raleigh.

Raleigh police officers were stationed at various locations to monitor crowds and help direct traffic.

Though severe storms passed through Wake County Thursday, they had minimal impact at the site of the fireworks display, only causing brief light rainfall.

