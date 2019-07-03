Raleigh’s Helping Hand Mission in need of fan donations as temps rise to dangerous levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh put out a call to action Wednesday, asking members of the community to donate fans for people in need.

Mission employee Willie Thorpe said on Tuesday, around 300 people called in search of fans and air conditioners.

“The faster we get them in, the faster they are leaving us and the demand is overwhelming right now,” Thorpe explained. “It’s the elderly, the sick, and shut-in little kids who’ve just had surgery and their families just can’t afford to pay the bill.”

Thorpe said the few fans they do have will be gone by the end of the day, but temperatures will remain high, and so will the need.

“I just think about it sometimes. What if it was me? What if it was me that was out there that didn’t have a house or place to stay and I’m staying in the room and I don’t have a fan to keep me cool,” Thorpe said. “I can potentially die and I don’t want that to be me, so let me help someone other than myself.”

Staff said the Mission has had several successful fan drives in the past and they don’t expect this one to be any different.

If you would like to donate fans to Helping Hand Mission, you can drop them off at one of two locations: 623 Rock Quarry Road or 501 New Bern Ave.