Raleigh’s Helping Hand Mission providing free warm clothing for those in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Operation Warm Clothing has kicked off at the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh.

The nonprofit is passing out cold-weather items to people who need a little help.

People began lining up for the event ahead of the 11 a.m. start time and the line stretched beyond the parking lot.

The event is a drive-thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers are passing out coats for kids and adults, as well as socks, blankets, gloves and home heaters.

The donations are coming right on time for some people, considering the snow and cold weather the area has been dealing with over the last couple of days.

Organizers said the pandemic has put some families in tight situations financially.

“So many people are trying to do the basics. They are trying to keep the lights on. They’re trying to make sure the rent is paid in and the temperature we have right now is life or death,” Helping Hand Mission director Sylvia Wiggins.

The event is first-come, first-served and organizers plan to be out at the site until everything is picked up.