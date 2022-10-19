RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After taking a break due to COVID-19, Raleigh Parks announced the always popular Holiday Express would return to Pullen Park this year.

This year’s event is scheduled for Dec. 1-Dec. 11 and Dec. 13-Dec. 18, from 5-9:30 p.m.

Tickets are required. They will go on sale online through RecLink Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. Those wanting in on the fun will have to move quick as the event sells out fast.

In the past, tickets have sold at a rate of nearly 1,000 per minute. Tickets have also sold out in under 30 minutes and can sometimes be gone in as little as five minutes when they go on sale every year.

You can click here for tickets when they become available.

Holiday Express was last held in 2019. When cancelling the event in 2020, Raleigh Parks said in their statement, “Our top priorities are the health and safety of our community. While we are very disappointed, we feel that this is in the best interest of our visitors and staff.”

This year, the event will cost $15 per person. Tickets are not required for children 12 months old and younger.