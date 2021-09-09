Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival starts Thursday amid surge in COVID-19 metrics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s three-day Hopscotch Music Festival is set to kick off Thursday afternoon right downtown.

The highly popular festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, is being held amid a major surge in North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics.

On Wednesday, more than 4,700 new cases were reported across the state, the percent of tests coming back positive – 15.8 – was more than triple what health officials want to see, another 63 deaths were reported, and more than 3,700 patients are currently in hospitals fighting the deadly virus.

Keeping the metrics in mind, Hopscotch’s organizers are requiring attendees to either show proof of full vaccination or provide documentation that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the day they’re attending.

Festival attendees must bring a photo ID and either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The accepted forms of vaccination are:

A vaccination card

A photocopy of your vaccination card

An electronic picture of your vaccination card on your phone

This year’s event will be scaled down with only two outdoor venues hosting shows instead of multiple clubs and bars in addition to outdoor venues.

All shows will be held with 75-percent capacity and masks will be strongly encouraged throughout the festival area regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be required at any indoor space.

This year’s festival runs Thursday through Saturday and features acts such as Parquet Courts, Dr. Dog, Animal Collective, and Archers of Loaf.

If you’re interested in attending, some ticket packages are still available for purchase.

Ticketholders who do not want to attend due to updated entry protocols can request a refund or rollover to the 2022 festival.