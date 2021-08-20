Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival to require vaccination or negative test

St. Vincent performs at City Plaza during the Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh in 2014. (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hopscotch Music Festival is the latest music festival to require vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry.

The festival announced the new entry requirements Friday.

“With the current rise in COVID-19 and our concern for community wellbeing, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Hopscotch Music Festival. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours for each day that you attend the festival,” Hopscotch said in a release.

Festival attendees must bring a photo ID, and either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The accepted forms of vaccination are:

A vaccination card

A photocopy of your vaccination card

An electronic picture of your vaccination card on your phone

Hopscotch is scheduled Sept. 9-11 at outdoor venues across Raleigh.

Dr. Dog, Animal Collective, and Archers of Loaf are among the acts taking part in the multi-day festival.

Ticketholders who do not want to attend due to updated entry protocols can request a refund or rollover to the 2022 festival.