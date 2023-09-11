RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rialto Theatre is coming back to life, bringing back memories for many and creating new ones during live music performances. It’s been 20 years since the iconic theatre in Five Points has had live music.

If you’re a Raleigh native or visited the city years ago, you may remember going to the movies at the Rialto when it first opened in the 1940s. The theatre also had live music performances in the 1970s and 80s.

The venue changed ownership and is now excited to open the doors for all again this fall.

The live music lineup includes:

Nov. 3: Will Hoge

Nov. 4: Sonny Miles w/ MMYYKK

Nov. 10: The Gibson Brothers

Nov. 17: Hank, Pattie & The Current w/ Cane Mill Road

Nov. 25: Mountain Goats (solo)

Dec. 14: Jazz Night: Aaron McCoy, Peter Lamb, Al Strong

Dec. 15: The Durham Symphon Holiday Concert

Dec. 22: Jeanne Jolly & The Mistletoes

Dec. 29: The Music of Stevie Wonder feat. Gabriel Bello.

Feb. 3: That 1 Guy

March 2: Rissi Palmer

To purchase tickets soon, visit The Rialto Theatre.