RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The lights are taking a break for the night at Raleigh’s Magic of Lights display at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

In an online announcement Friday afternoon, the organizers made the call to close the display for the evening due to harsh weather conditions.

The plan, the announcement said, is to reopen the display on Saturday for visitors to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

For the latest details and updates on the display, visit the park’s Facebook page.