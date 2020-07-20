Raleigh’s mayor signs order banning alcohol sales after 11 pm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor tells CBS 17 she has signed an order that bans alcohol from being sold after 11 p.m.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin signed the order around 2 p.m. Details of the order will be released Monday afternoon.

News of the ban came out last week.

“When people have had alcohol and whatnot, they don’t make as good a choice,” Baldwin said on Friday.

Video from a few weeks ago showed large crowds and few masks in Glenwood South.

“It’s not just Glenwood South. There are other places in the city where we’re receiving complaints from people not wearing masks. They’re crowding into places. This order will address the whole city,” Baldwin said.

Raleigh joins Orange County in cutting off alcohol sales early.

In Orange County, an amended declaration of emergency put an end to alcohol sales at restaurants, breweries, and wine shops at 10 p.m. last week.

Mecklenburg County said it plans to cut it off, too.

This story will be updated.