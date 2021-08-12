Raleigh’s new police chief to be sworn-in at Thursday morning ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s new police chief will officially be sworn in on Thursday morning.

Chief Estella Patterson, who began her role on Aug. 1, will have her official swearing-in ceremony today.

Patterson’s husband, Lance Patterson, will pin the insignia of the police chief on her uniform, police said in a release.

Patterson previously served as deputy chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

She had been with CMPD since 1996, serving in several roles, including patrol officer, instructor, division commander, recruitment director and Internal Affairs commander.

“Together we will continue to make Raleigh a great place to live, learn, work and play,” Patterson said in a video she released ahead of her first day on the job.

Patterson was selected out of three finalists on June 17.

At that time, she mentioned wanting to work with the community to better the relationship with the Department.

“I am looking forward to strengthening the relationships with citizens and residents in the community and advancing 21st-century policing ideals to make Raleigh the safest city in America. I am thankful to all for their trust and confidence in me.”

Today’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in Meymandi Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts located at 2 E. South St.

The public is invited to attend the event and tickets are not required.

CBS 17 will stream the ceremony. Click here to watch at 10 a.m.