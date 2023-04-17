RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is now in the last stages of designing the first leg of its Bus Rapid Transit system that will run between its downtown and Garner.

CBS 17 wanted to know how effective a system like that can be, so CBS 17 looked at a similar system in place in Richmond, Virginia since 2018.

Up until now, all anyone has seen are computer-generated renderings showing how Raleigh’s bus rapid transit will look once it’s operational.

CBS 17 looked at Richmond’s GRTC Pulse system that uses dedicated lanes on parts of its route similar to what Raleigh will be seeing.

Although Richmond has success with its system, there were some growing pains according to GRTC Chief of Staff Adrienne Torres.

“It was quite a construction project,” she said.

Roads had to be altered to accommodate the dedicated bus lanes.

“There were a lot of left and right turns that were allowed in the corridor,” Torres said. “That was really big in terms of people that now had turn pockets in certain areas, which helped, though, as far as traffic flow.”

The Rapid Transit busses have special signals on their lanes to allow for better traffic flow, but it also took some getting used to for automobile drivers.

One thing that helped was painting the bus lanes a bright red to let drivers know to keep out of them, staff said.

Initially, the lanes were simply marked with a dividing line.

“We did have concerns or issues with people not really realizing they were in a dedicated lane with just having it say bus only,” Torres said. “It has made some difference. The red paint is so sharp, you definitely know you’re in a bus-only lane at that time.”

Richmond’s GRTC Pulse

Additionally, ridership surprised developers.

Initially, they anticipated 3,500 riders a day. However, a week after the system opened, they were carrying more than 7,000 riders. Now its averages around 8,000 per day.

However, the transit system said it took a lot of work ahead of time to break down resistance and get folks to try the new Bus Rapid Transit system.

“There was lots and lots of outreach,’’ Torres said. “Also, a big piece of that is we did free rides, which was much needed because the BRT was new, all the rules were new and there was going to be a huge learning curve.”

On-street ambassadors were also used initially to help people navigate the system.

The Richmond bus rapid transit system is being expanded to additional routes, but not as quickly as they’d like because in these post-COVID-19 pandemic times, they’re having a hard time recruiting drivers.

“We don’t have enough operators,” Torres said. “We have about 235 operators, and we need to get closer to 280 to 300 and beyond to be able to put this service in.”

Last year, Richmond’s Rapid Transit Bus Service carried more than 5 million people to and from destinations.

While everyone who hopped on the Pulse buses may not have been an automobile owner. That’s still a huge number of vehicles no longer on city streets clogging up traffic.