Raleigh’s only pay-what-you-can restaurant reopens after remodel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular Raleigh restaurant is opening its doors for the first time since it was damaged during the downtown protests in June.

At the crack of dawn, people started lining the sidewalk along W. Hargett St. for one reason: A Place at the Table reopened.

“The food is really good,” said Aaron Eckardt.

Warm meals aren’t always easy to come by for many in the Triangle, but Maggie Kane says it’s important that everyone has a place at the table.

“We believe that food is the tool towards bringing people together,” said A Place at the Table founder Maggie Kane. “We believe that all people deserve good food, and a good experience.”

“It helps,” said a man who identified himself as Jay. “It really, really helps.”

As Raleigh’s only pay-what-you-can restaurant, the price on the menu is a recommendation, and you can volunteer if you’re short on cash.

“You get to meet new people,” said Jay. “You get phone numbers. You might even get some work. You just never know.”

That opportunity was temporarily taken away after the storefront was damaged following protests in downtown Raleigh.

“We did get our window smashed through,” said Kane. “It was pretty discouraging.”

The down time allowed Kane to expand seating and the kitchen area.

“This means we get a bigger menu,” said Kane. “We have a lot more items on our menu, and eventually post COVID more seating inside.”

A Place at the Table is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.