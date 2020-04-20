Raleigh’s park maintenance impacted by COVID-19; virus may prevent Dix Park sunflowers from being planted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The city of Raleigh hasn’t laid off any of its parks maintenance staff, but there have been cuts in some areas. One area they haven’t cut is the grass. That’s by design.

Sally Thigpen said attendance at Raleigh’s public parks remains high as most of the rest of the world shuts down.

“You can tell people are using these spaces because they’re one of the few areas that people are still permitted to go,” Thigpen said. She is the assistant director of park maintenance.

The Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department closed playgrounds, basketball courts, and even bathrooms to try and protect the public.

“Our main mission is to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19, so we’ve been taking recommendations really seriously on how to do that to reduce exposure,” Thigpen said.

That’s caused a new problem to sprout up around the 10,000 acres of city parks and pathways.

“We’ve pushed our spring mowing schedule back a few weeks,” Thigpen said.

A city-wide ordinance forces property owners to keep their grass cut under 8 inches, but parks and greenway trails are considered exceptions to the rule.

“In the next few weeks, we’re going to be hitting those high spots, trying to make sure the public can still use those areas,” Thigpen said.

While that’s good news that could bring a little sunshine to overgrown areas, Thigpen said there’s a possibility the sunflowers at Dix Park might not be planted.

“Flowers make people happy,” Thigpen said. “If we’re able to do it, I hope that we can. Everyone is concerned about the spread of this virus, and anything we have to do to slow it, or prevent it we have to do.”

Thigpen said the city needs help to keep the more than 10,000 acres of parks and greenway trails clear. Anyone who sees a problem is asked to take a picture and send it to Raleigh Parks and Recreation on social media.

