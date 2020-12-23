Raleigh’s Peace Street Bridge peels open another truck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Peace Street Bridge opened up another truck on Wednesday.

A truck’s trailer was peeled open around 9:30 a.m. when it attempted to pass under the bridge located on Peace Street between Glenwood Avenue and West Street.

Signs are posted near the bridge warning drivers of the bridge’s low clearance – 12 feet 4 inches.

Yet for years, trucks have been damaged after attempting to drive under the bridge.

The bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern Railroad.