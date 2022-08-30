RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Raleigh’s PNC Arena is holding a job fair on Tuesday, and they are looking to fill hundreds of positions.

Arena officials said they have more than 400 part-time event staff positions to fill.

The jobs range from concession stand leaders, cooks, retail associates, security jobs, and more.

This job fair is happening less than a month before the Carolina Hurricanes first preseason game, and the list of concerts and events are ramping up, too.

If you go to the job fair, be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

It is happening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at PNC Arena on August 30.

For more information before you head to the fair, click here.