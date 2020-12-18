Raleigh’s police chief to speak day after shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief is expected to publicly speak for the first time since shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall late Thursday.

According to investigators, at least five shots were fired just before 8:50 p.m. near the Macy’s store.

Raleigh police said there have been no injuries reported in connection with the shooting.

However, images obtained by CBS 17 show blood on the floor of the mall following the shooting.

The incident occurred between two “parties” that knew each other, investigators said.

Raleigh police have only provided pieces of information on the shooting via Twitter but Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown is slated to speak at 2:45 p.m.

CBS 17 will carry her comments live online.