Raleigh’s Southern Gateway welcomes 3 new vertical projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three new projects are on the way to expand Raleigh’s Southern Gateway.

Kane Realty Corporation has unveiled plans for the vertical projects that will further expand Downtown Raleigh to the south.

“A number of catalytic projects are planned in this area just south of the Central Business District, in addition to those we are shepherding,” John Kane, the CEO of Kane Realty Corporation, said. “Demand remains high for housing, office and retail options in Downtown Raleigh, but with growth limited to the west, east and north, downtown’s natural progression is south.”

Mitchell Silver, the principal and vice president of urban planning at McAdams, said the vision of the projects is to help grow the urban core at the city level.

“Public and private investment along South Saunders Street will at last help south Raleigh realize its share of critically needed infrastructure, expanded public transit options, improved sidewalks and Greenway trails,” Silver said. “It will also create an urban identity for this corridor that will ultimately result in more connected, walkable and amenitized communities.”

The first project, Park City South, is a trail-oriented development and is set to break ground in late 2021. It will be located across from Dorothea Dix Park, directly on the Capital Greenway System.

According to Kane Realty, Park City South will offer an urban work, live, play and stay opportunity, with acres of natural open space, including an enhanced stretch of Greenway trail, which will link to the existing trail with a new bridge that will cross Rocky Branch Creek.

The first phase of Park City South will offer 18,000-square feet of ground-level retail beneath 335 mid-rise luxury apartments.

“Park City South is a compelling opportunity to build on Downtown Raleigh’s historic momentum and invest in a true urban infill project that will serve as the connective tissue between the existing downtown core and Raleigh’s new Southern Gateway at Downtown South,” Kane said.

Park City South will welcome its first residents in late 2023. Future phases, in early design phase now, will include high-rise residential and office space with ground-level retail and structured parking beneath.

Plans for two vertical projects further south, on South Saunders Street, will be filed this week, according to Kane Realty.

Kane Realty, in partnership with Durham-based DUDA|PAINE Architects, will design and develop Raleigh’s first mass timber construction building at Downtown South.

According to Kane Realty, mass timber construction is a technique that utilizes multiple, sustainably sourced, solid wood panels glued or nailed together as a low-carbon alternative to concrete or steel. The wood utilized in the construction remains exposed, heightening the visual experience from within the building.

“Kane is thrilled to usher in Raleigh’s first mass timber construction office building,” Hooker Manning, the director of Office Leasing and Development for Kane Realty Corporation, said. “Utilizing this building technique is a significant milestone for the Raleigh market, and it certainly is a statement to the innovative workplace experience that we are creating at Downtown South. We are proud of the long-term investment in green building and the enhanced tenant experience that this building technique represents for Raleigh and for Downtown South.”

The 180,000 square-foot office building will be built in the central block of Downtown South’s entry drive, with six levels of office space accentuated by the exposed wood structure and wood beams. it will also contain 14,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, also with exposed wood ceilings.

Directly across is a planned mixed-use mid-rise building.

The building will hold 280 units and will include 14,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and a fully integrated parking deck.

Residents will choose from studio, one and two-bedroom apartment options and have access to two terraces, a rooftop lounge and a large central outdoor space.

Construction is set to begin on both projects in 2022 and will be ready for tenants in 2024.

“It is truly exciting to be designing a new building for Downtown South that is both good for the planet and will speak experientially to wellness in the new workplace,” addedTuran Duda, founding principal of DUDA|PAINE Architects.

Renderings of the projects are below: