RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding.

The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree Creek and Walnut Creek.

“If we get around three inches or so on the lower end, we may potentially be okay with our creeks as long as the rain is spread out over a couple days like they think it will be. But, if we get into a situation where we get into the five inch category, that’s going to change the story where we may potentially see some flooding in the problem areas,” said Kelly Daniel, with storm water Flood Early Warning System project manger with the city of Raleigh.

At its highest, water levels at Crabtree Creek have reached almost 28 feet. That record flooding for the creek was reached during an unnamed storm in 1973.

Walnut Creek has a lower capacity for water, in some places reaching flood levels at three feet, making it susceptible to frequent flooding. At its height, waters have risen to 17 feet in 1996.

The city’s top 10 locations for frequent flooding are:

1000 block of Wake Town Drive 1800 block of Garner Rd. 2300 block of S. Saunders Street 2900 block of Claremont Rd. 3200 block of Calumet Dr. 500 block of Bailey Dr. 700 block of Hawes Court Anderson Dr. at Oxford Rd. Atlantic Ave. at Hodges St. Crabtree Blvd., 2300 block

Three of the top ten frequent flooding locations (numbers two, three and six) are located along Walnut Creek. Two of them are just outside of Walnut Creek Wetland Park. The other is just down the road where Saunders Street meets Interstate 40.

The remainder of the frequent flooding locations sit along Crabtree Creek, largely between Anderson Drive and Sunnybrook Road.

If flooding does occur, it will take some time for that water to recede.

“We can have potentially flooding Raleigh for about a day after the rain has actually stopped so it’s not really safe to go out and do anything around the creeks until probably a couple of days or more after,” said Daniel.

Residents can view this map as rain starts to fall, to see real time information on where flooding is happening.