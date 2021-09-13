Raleigh’s UNC Rex Hospital installing ‘surge tents’ outside ER as hospital fills up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh will be installing “surge tents” outside its Emergency Department on Monday afternoon, said UNC Health spokesperson Alan Wolf.

According to Wolf, “the hospital is very busy, and the clinical teams in the Emergency Department are working hard to care for COVID and non-COVID patients.”

Wolf said that installing the surge tents “will allow UNC Rex to expand its Emergency waiting areas and treatment areas, and continue providing excellent care for our community.”

The tents are set to be installed by approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Wolf.

Cape Fear Valley Hospital recently set up an overflow waiting area tent for patients to use in case the hospital reaches capacity.