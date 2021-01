RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parts of a major Raleigh thoroughfare is closed due to a water main break.

Wade Avenue at Canterbury Road is closed in both directions due to the water main break, Raleigh police say. The area is near Cameron Village.

Police say motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

Police have not said how long the road will be closed.

Traffic Alert 🚨 Wade Ave at Canterbury Rd is closed in both directions due to a water main break. Motorists are advised to find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/hdAyj21Jkc — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 25, 2021

This story will be updated.