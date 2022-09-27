RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place this weekend, but organizers announced Tuesday the two-day event will now take place in multiple indoor venues.

The two-day event that was supposed to take place in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday will now see its International Bluegrass Music Association and Grammy award-winning singers perform in the Raleigh Convention Center and Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Main Stage performances planned for Red Hat Amphitheater are moving to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the scheduled performances at the five free Street Stages are moving to the Raleigh Convention Center, organizers said.

“We are fortunate to have the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in the heart of downtown. Having three City-owned and managed venues like the convention center, Red Hat Amphitheater, and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts provide incredible event and logistical expertise in a situation like this,” Kerry Painter said, the Director/General Manager of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. “The collaborative spirit of Raleigh is on display via the local organizing committee of the Raleigh Convention Center, PineCone and visitRaleigh.”

Hurricane Ian, which formed Friday and is now a Category 3 storm, is projected to bring rain to North Carolina and Raleigh, mainly on Friday and Saturday.

Though Raleigh isn’t expected to feel the storm as a hurricane like Cuba and Florida are, heavy rain up to as many as four inches could occur, CBS 17’s Storm Team previously reported. The hurricane could now even increase to a Category 4, CBS 17 Storm’s Team confirmed Tuesday.

Lillian Donahue, Lance Blocker, Wes Hohenstein, Rachel Duensing & Bill Reh contributed to this article.