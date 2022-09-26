RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place despite the rain from Hurricane Ian expected to hit the capital Friday and Saturday, organizers told CBS 17 on Monday.

The two-day event in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday features International Bluegrass Music Association and Grammy award-winning singers on main and street stages. The event’s official website said it is expecting 200,000 attendees.

However, Hurricane Ian, which formed Friday, is projected to bring rain to North Carolina and Raleigh, mainly on Friday and into Saturday.

Though Raleigh isn’t expected to feel the storm as a hurricane like Cuba and Florida are, heavy rain up to as many as three inches could occur, CBS 17’s Storm Team previously reported.

Despite the projections, Executive Director of IBMA, Pat Morris, and festival producer and Executive Director of PineCone, the Raleigh-based non-profit that produces the festival, David Brower, released a statement saying the two-day event will still take place.

“IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC will take place, and there will be music this weekend in downtown Raleigh. Event organizers are actively monitoring the weather situation and are prepared to pivot to help ensure the safety and comfort of event attendees. We have navigated inclement weather in previous years; in 2015, we moved the music inside to the Raleigh Convention Center due to Hurricane Joaquin, and the event was a big success with attendees and artists alike. We are prepared to make necessary changes for this weekend’s festival and will share updates as we have them,” the statement said.

Additionally, Bluegrass Live! said it will give an additional update to CBS 17 tomorrow regardless of changes.

Lance Blocker, Wes Hohenstein, Rachel Duensing & Bill Reh contributed to this article.